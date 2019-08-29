|
|
86, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Avantara Park Ridge Rehabilitation Center. A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, Robbins was born and raised in the city. He was a decorated U.S. Marine who served in the Korean Conflict, earning the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon returning, he worked as a dispatcher for People's Gas until his retirement. A widower, he was married twice - first to the late Joan Oliver Robbins and then the late Elsie Gillespie Robbins. He is survived by his six children, Anne R. Myers, Dennis, Mari Dewberry, Christopher, Sean, and Patrick; four stepchildren: James, Joann and Robert Gillespie and Sandra Shields as well as 26 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Laura Gillespie Evans. A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 30-Robbins' birthday-at St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago. For information, call Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge (847) 685-1002.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019