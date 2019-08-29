Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods
7033 N. Moselle Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Lee Robbins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred Lee Robbins Obituary
86, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Avantara Park Ridge Rehabilitation Center. A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, Robbins was born and raised in the city. He was a decorated U.S. Marine who served in the Korean Conflict, earning the Korean Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Upon returning, he worked as a dispatcher for People's Gas until his retirement. A widower, he was married twice - first to the late Joan Oliver Robbins and then the late Elsie Gillespie Robbins. He is survived by his six children, Anne R. Myers, Dennis, Mari Dewberry, Christopher, Sean, and Patrick; four stepchildren: James, Joann and Robert Gillespie and Sandra Shields as well as 26 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Laura Gillespie Evans. A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug 30-Robbins' birthday-at St. Mary of the Woods, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago. For information, call Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge (847) 685-1002.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now