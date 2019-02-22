|
Wilhelm Eberhardt, age 88Beloved husband of the late Elenora nee Gabriel. Devoted father of the late Josef (Kathy) Eberhardt. Cherished papa of Gabriella (Mathew) Mullenix & Josef Eberhardt. Loving great papa of Zachary, Mercedes, Chasity, Verity, & Rylee. Proud member of Local 853. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Family and friends will gather Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. for Chapel Prayers at 9:00 AM. Mass 10:00 AM at St. Gerald Church, 9310 55th Court, Oak Lawn, IL. 60453. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019