Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
557 Lake St.
Antioch, IL
WILLA LEE O'CONNOR

WILLA LEE O'CONNOR Obituary
Willa Lee Darrow O'Connor: 89 of Antioch, IL, formerly of Glenview, IL; Beloved wife of the late Charles B. O'Connor; Loving mother of: Catherine (Cortez) Dixon, Charles "Chip" (Peggy) O'Connor, Richard O'Connor, Scott O'Connor, and Mary (Randy) Chappell; treasured grandmother of: Dana, Amanda (Jim), Kimberly (Michael), Dillon, Shannon, Shawn, Ryan and Colin; dear great-grandmother of: Lilly, Delaney, Brandon, Connor, Liam, Cate, and Jack; and fond sister of the late George Pedersen. Memorial Mass 10AM Monday August 26, 2019 at St. Peter Church 557 Lake St. Antioch, IL 60002. Private interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to International Alliance for Pediatric Stroke, or are appreciated. Arrangements by STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
