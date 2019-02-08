Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
For more information about
William Brown
William "Bill" Brown CFD, passed peacefully on February 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of late Miriam "Mimi" (nee Hincks) of 38 years and loving father to Kevin A. Brown. Dear brother to the late Marion (Robert) Foy and Anna Marie "Nancy" (John) Hughes. Fond brother-in-law to Thomas (Suzanne) Hincks, Kathleen (Clifford) DeCeault, Richard Hincks, Paul (Joan) Hincks, James (Carol) Hincks, Regina (Leonard) Potter, and Joseph Hincks; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend to many and a graduate of Mount Carmel H.S. '48 and St. Edwards University '53. Visitation Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday Prayers at 8:45 a.m. from Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Bede the Venerable for Mass at 9:30am, Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
