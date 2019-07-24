Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
1S314 Summit Ave
Oakbrook Terrace, IL
William A. Cizek

William A. Cizek Obituary
William "Bill" A. Cizek, Sr, age 79, a Villa Park resident for 53 years. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Jakubonis; loving father of Linda (George) Higgins and William, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Taylor (Jacob) Willis and Hailey Higgins; great-grandfather of Beau, Dez, and Solei.

William was an usher and served on the Pastoral Council at Ascension of Our Lord. Elected Park Commissioner at Oakbrook Terrace Park District for 50 years. Past volunteer fireman at Butterfield Fire District (OBT) and York Center Fire District. Trustee President at York Center Fire District. Longtime member of Legends Golf Club at Village Greens Golf Course in Darien.

Visitation Thursday, July 25th 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Friday, 9 AM from the funeral home to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Mass 10AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Improvement Fund of Ascension of Our Lord Church, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
