William A. Dresden a long-time resident of Winnetka, IL, died peacefully at the age of 90 on May 22, 2020. . He had been in declining health since suffering a stroke in 2017. A graduate of Yale University, Mr. Dresden was an internationally esteemed pianist who had been on the faculty of the Music Institute of Chicago for over 40 years. He is survived by an aunt, Martha Baker Radley of Scottsdale, Az., and her extended family, and countless devoted friends and colleagues. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date at the Music Institute. Info 630-648-9824