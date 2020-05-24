William A. Dresden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Dresden a long-time resident of Winnetka, IL, died peacefully at the age of 90 on May 22, 2020. . He had been in declining health since suffering a stroke in 2017. A graduate of Yale University, Mr. Dresden was an internationally esteemed pianist who had been on the faculty of the Music Institute of Chicago for over 40 years. He is survived by an aunt, Martha Baker Radley of Scottsdale, Az., and her extended family, and countless devoted friends and colleagues. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date at the Music Institute. Info 630-648-9824



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved