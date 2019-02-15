Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
William A. Madia Obituary
William A. Madia, age 81, late of Mokena, IL. US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Mary Madia nee Nielsen. Loving father of Bill (Christine) and Carolyn (David) Gray. Caring grandfather of Gillian Madia and Gary Gray. Dear brother of the late Anthony, Dennis Madia, and Joann Depue. Funeral Monday February 18, 2019, 9:15 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 S. Wolf Rd. Mokena, IL. 60448 to St. Jude Church, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Visitation, Sunday, 2:00-8:00 PM. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
