|
|
William A. O'Connor, 76. Beloved son of the late Geraldine and Patrick J. O'Connor. Loving brother of Erin (James) Driskill and the late Thomas (Patricia) O'Connor. Cherished uncle of Patrick O'Connor, Mary O'Connor, Thomas O'Connor, Delia (Terrence) Browne, Catherine O'Connor and Sean (Katie) Driskill. Dear great and great grand uncle of many. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019 at Presence St. Benedicts Nursing and Rehab Center Chapel, 6930 W. Touhy Avenue, Niles, Illinois from 9:00am until time of funeral Mass 10:00 am. Memorials to appreciated. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Services entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home / Peter Heneghan –director. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019