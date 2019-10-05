Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
William A. "Bill" Parish, age 62, a longtime resident of Darien, Illinois, passed away on October 3rd, 2019. Beloved husband of Theresa Parish; loving father of Cherlys Parish; loving son of Marlys Aspel; and loving brother of Linda Bolyard, Thomas Parish, Jr. and wife Janice, twin brother Robert "Bob" and wife Anica Parish. Bill is preceded in death by his father Thomas J. Parish, Sr. He graduated high school at Hinsdale South and had a bachelor's degree in Finance from UIC. In high school, he was an avid cross country runner, boy scout and clarinet player. A funeral service will take place Sunday October 6th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, Illinois. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 5, 2019
