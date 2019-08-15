Home

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Union Church
1750 West 103rd. Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Union Church
1750 West 103rd. Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
William A. Sandstrom

William A. Sandstrom Obituary
William A. Sandstrom 92, August 10, 2019, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Bianchi) Loving father of Philip (Laurie Uprichard) and Carole Sandstrom (Michael Weed). Dear grandfather of Jordan and Zachary Weed. Brother of Barbara (the late Thomas) Dorn. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Ridge Historical Society, Southwest Chicago Kiwanis Club, AIChE, and Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m at Bethany Union Church 1750 West 103rd. Street. Chicago. Int. Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Union Church. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at wwwdonnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
