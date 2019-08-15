|
William A. Sandstrom 92, August 10, 2019, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Bianchi) Loving father of Philip (Laurie Uprichard) and Carole Sandstrom (Michael Weed). Dear grandfather of Jordan and Zachary Weed. Brother of Barbara (the late Thomas) Dorn. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Ridge Historical Society, Southwest Chicago Kiwanis Club, AIChE, and Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m at Bethany Union Church 1750 West 103rd. Street. Chicago. Int. Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Union Church. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at wwwdonnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019