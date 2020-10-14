1/
William A. Schmiederer
William A. Schmiederer, age 61; loving partner of Dawn Masterson; beloved son of Virginia and the late William P.; dear brother of Patrick (Susan) Schmiederer and Michelle (Edwin J.) Sochacki; fond uncle of Stacey, Angela, Jessica and Luke Schmiederer and Sophia and Edwin P. Sochacki; dear nephew of Alan (Marie) Schmiederer.

Visitation Thurs. October 15, 2020, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Fri. 10 AM. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery.

William was a Senior Vice President of Hilco Receivables, valued as an extraordinary operator and human being for 15 years. Memorials to Northshore Kellogg Cancer Center appreciated.

www.matzfuneralhome.com 847-394-2336.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
