William A. Schmiederer, age 61; loving partner of Dawn Masterson; beloved son of Virginia and the late William P.; dear brother of Patrick (Susan) Schmiederer and Michelle (Edwin J.) Sochacki; fond uncle of Stacey, Angela, Jessica and Luke Schmiederer and Sophia and Edwin P. Sochacki; dear nephew of Alan (Marie) Schmiederer.
Visitation Thurs. October 15, 2020, 3-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Fri. 10 AM. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery.
William was a Senior Vice President of Hilco Receivables, valued as an extraordinary operator and human being for 15 years. Memorials to Northshore Kellogg Cancer Center appreciated.www.matzfuneralhome.com
847-394-2336.