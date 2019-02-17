|
William A. Tell of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty"; dear father of Chris (the late Michael) Grene, Betsy (Carey) Hidaka, Bill (Mary) and Dan (Alice); loving grandfather of Kiki, Jess, Dan, Cait, Bob, Laura, Chris, Duck, Cassie and Sean; cherished great grandfather of Aidan, Ava, Emma, Sophie and Emerson; fond brother of the late James (Pat). Visitation at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019