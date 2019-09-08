|
|
William Andrew Schmidt, age 75 beloved husband of 52 years to Elizabeth; loving father of Stacey (Scott) McCormack and Sarah Schmidt (Scott) Coren; proud grandpa of Jack, Riley, Mallory McCormack and Carter Coren; dear brother of the late Edward F. (Norma Ruth) Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Edgebrook Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Memorial gathering Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service 11 am at Edegebrook Lutheran Church 5252 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60646 . For info www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019