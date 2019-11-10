|
William B. Glasser, 93, beloved husband of Socorro Benitez-Vinasco and the late Dorothy Glasser; loving father of Lindy (Cary) Shapiro, Alan (Marjorie) Glasser, Julie (Bob) Goldstein and the late Nancy (Bill) Roberts; cherished Papa Billy of Nathan, Brian, Grant, Jennifer (Alex), Jeremy, Molly and Andrew; devoted son of the late Bessie and Joseph Glasser; dear brother of the late Bernard, Albert and Shirlee; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Bill was a proud WWII Army veteran.
Chapel service Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Wednesday, November 13 at 11:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019