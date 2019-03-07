|
William "Bill" B. Koerber, age 93, of Crete formerly of Hazel Crest. U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of Renee Koerber nee Stanius. Loving father of Stephen, Michael (Ann), James, Kathryn (Timothy) James, Peter (Diane) and Jeffrey Koerber. Dear grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 12. Fond brother of the George, Fred and Ken Koerber, Carol Silva and the late Larry Koerber. Bill was a retired Architect for many Chicago Architectural Firms. A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held on Saturday March 9, from 10 am until the time of Service at 11 am. Military honors will be provided at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL in June. In Lieu of flowers Memorials to the "Honor Flight Chicago" For additional info contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2019