Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Peter's Episcopal Church
3 West Ridge Road
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. McCain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William B. McCain Obituary
William B. McCain, age 87 of Savannah, GA and formerly of Hinsdale, IL, died January 23rd, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan McCain, dear father of Heather McCain, Laurel (Bill) Haarlow and Catherine (Andy) Burgess; grandfather of Alison and Lael Burgess and Bill, Ellie and Ann Haarlow. Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday, March 2, 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA 31411 with a reception following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the William B. and Susan E. McCain Scholarship Fund, Illinois Institute of Technology, 10 W. 35th St., Suite 1700, Chicago IL 60616, www.iit.edu/give (Online Designation: McCain Scholarship) or to Saint Peter's Episcopal Church (Memo: In Honor of Wm McCain), 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA, 31411. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now