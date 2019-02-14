|
William B. McCain, age 87 of Savannah, GA and formerly of Hinsdale, IL, died January 23rd, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan McCain, dear father of Heather McCain, Laurel (Bill) Haarlow and Catherine (Andy) Burgess; grandfather of Alison and Lael Burgess and Bill, Ellie and Ann Haarlow. Celebration of Life service to be held Saturday, March 2, 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA 31411 with a reception following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the William B. and Susan E. McCain Scholarship Fund, Illinois Institute of Technology, 10 W. 35th St., Suite 1700, Chicago IL 60616, www.iit.edu/give (Online Designation: McCain Scholarship) or to Saint Peter's Episcopal Church (Memo: In Honor of Wm McCain), 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA, 31411. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
