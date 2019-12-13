|
|
Col. William B. Rose, Jr., aged 80, passed away on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Bill was born on February 5th, 1939 in St. Albans, West Virginia, and was a resident of Winfield, Il for 53 years. He graduated from the University of Chicago where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. During his senior year at college he met his future wife, Adrienne Karas. The two were married in 1961, took up residence in the Chicago area and have four daughters.
Active in the community of Winfield, Bill served as the Head of the Zoning Board of Appeals and was active in community events and the Winfield Historical Society. Bill worked for Amoco for 35 years as a Manager, Design Engineering, both in Chicago and the Western Suburbs. Bill was a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve Intelligence Unit 408, retiring after serving for 43 years.
Bill loved to travel the world and worked at Le Travel in Wheaton as a consultant after retiring from Amoco. Paris, France and Madrid, Spain were among his favorite places.
He is survived by his loving wife Adrienne, his daughters Cynthia, Bridget, Roxane (Michael) and Jennifer (Matt), proud grandfather of Leah, Ryan, Ella, McKenzie and Brynne. Brother of Anne Rose Baugh (Hollis) and Karen Rose. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Colonel William B. Rose, Sr. and Eunice Miller Rose.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 15th from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, IL. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 16th at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 0S233 Church Street, Winfield, Il.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the , c/o Shriners International, 2900 N. Rockey Point Drive, Tampa, FL. 33607 (or check local address by calling 630-889- 1400). Funeral info www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019