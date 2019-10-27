Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Parish
64 Norfolk Ave
Clarendon Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shiliga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William B. Shiliga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William B. Shiliga Obituary
William B. Shiliga, age 72, U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of Barbara Shiliga; loving father of Jason and Jeremy (Catherine) Shiliga; devoted grandfather of Jackson and Lucas Shiliga; cherished son of Alice (the late Bruno); fond brother of Nancy (Anthony) Bonomo and brother-in-law of Ruth Haas; also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Thursday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Notre Dame Parish, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills for a 10 A.M. Mass. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to White Sox Charities are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now