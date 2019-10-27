|
William B. Shiliga, age 72, U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of Barbara Shiliga; loving father of Jason and Jeremy (Catherine) Shiliga; devoted grandfather of Jackson and Lucas Shiliga; cherished son of Alice (the late Bruno); fond brother of Nancy (Anthony) Bonomo and brother-in-law of Ruth Haas; also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Thursday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Notre Dame Parish, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills for a 10 A.M. Mass. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to White Sox Charities are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019