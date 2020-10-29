1/1
William B. Weidenaar
William B. "Bill" Weidenaar, age 83, US Army Veteran, beloved husband of 57 years to Suzanne, nee Mejeur. Loving father of David (Alexandria) Weidenaar, Jennifer (Ronald) Pruiksma and Rebecca (Michael) Cudecki. Cherished grandfather of David, Nick (Jenna), Matthew Weidenaar; Jake (Carolyn), Joshua Pruiksma; Ryan Shepherd, Lindsay and Rena Cudecki. Dearest great grandfather of Emery Weidenaar. Dear brother of Bernard (Marilyn) Weidenaar and Rev. Harry (Grace) Weidenaar. Fond brother-in-law and dear uncle of many. Bill was the senior managing partner of Ruff, Weidenaar and Reidy Law Firm. Visitation Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A private Funeral Service will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A live-stream of the service will be available, please visit Bill's obituary on Colonial Chapel's website at colonialchapel.com. The link will be posted shortly. Interment private Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Christian College (William B. & Suzanne Weidenaar Scholarship Fund), Evangelical Child & Family Agency or Grace Community Christian Reformed Church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
