William Babcock Obituary
William Babcock, age 87, born in Streator, La Salle County, IL. Son of the late Thomas N. and Alice Flahaven Babcock; grandson of the late William F. and Eleanor Boue Babcock and the late Thomas F. and Margaret Harrington Flahaven; devoted friend of his life partner of 51 years John J. Vespo; brother of Mary (Gary) Preis of Cary, IL; uncle of Linda (Tim) Lowery of Lake Barrington, IL, Leslie (Jim) Ramsey of Island Lake, IL and David (Mojgan) Korpan of Paso Robles, CA. Longtime associate of Carson Pirie Scott & Co. and Saks & Co. Member of Westerly, Rhode Island Historical Society. Longtime parishioner of Holy Name Cathedral and Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Parish (Orleans St.). Graveside Service Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 3100 Thatcher Avenue, River Grove, IL 60171. If you wish to remember Bill, please do an act of kindness for someone or donate to The Monastery of the Holy Cross, 3111 S. Aberdeen St., Chicago, IL 60608-6503, www.chicagomonk.org, or Research to Prevent Blindness, 360 Lexington Ave., Floor 22, New York, NY 10017, www.rpbusa.org. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
