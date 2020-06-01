William Babcock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE 6, 1932 - JUNE 1, 2019

Today is one year since the Lord took you home to eternal rest. We miss your sense of humor, your generosity and your loving nature.We pray that some day we will be reunited with you for all eternity.

Your friend, John, your family, and friends


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved