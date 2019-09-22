|
|
William (Bill) Babler Huber, 87, of Holmes Beach, FL, passed away on June 26, 2019. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. September 28, 2019 at the Chapel of Roser Community Church, Anna Maria, Florida. Bill was born in Independence, MO on December 25, 1931. He graduated from Western Military Academy Alton, IL, and served in the Air Force in the Korean War. Bill received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Jane H. Curtis on August 2, 1975; they were married 40 years.
Bill was a small business owner, inventor of the 8 Track Tape Player, outdoorsman, sailor and car enthusiast.
Bill is survived by three daughters; Krista Burns, ne. Huber, Michael Burns, Suzanne Riordan, ne. Huber, Daniel Riordan, Nancy Lynn McIntyre ne. Curtis, Andrew McIntyre, and other family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Jane mother Ruth, father Leslie and Aunt Viola Babler.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019