William Baxter
1931 - 2020
May 30, 1931 - July 27, 2020

Bill Baxter was a force of nature. His charm and affability served him well as a commercial loan officer at Albany Bank & Trust (Albank) and in choirs, performing as a cantor or acting in church productions at Divine Infant Church in Westchester, as well as other parishes.

Bill served in the U.S. Army Airforce (stateside) during the Korean War. He graduated from Mt. Carmel H.S, and DePaul University with a degree in Commerce. In 1960 he met his future wife, Alice Keeler; they married the following year. They were married 59 years and had six children.

Last year, Bill and Alice moved to Minnesota following a stroke that left Bill wheelchair-bound. Bill enjoyed trips out to restaurants and always appreciated a good meal. Their new home was near family, and their youngest grandson.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alice; sons William, Thomas and James and their wives Candy, Rowena and Minette; daughters Jeanne, Elizabeth, and Ann and their husbands Shawn, Mark and Curtis: and grandchildren Christopher, Will, Sean (Go), Kevin, Alexandra, Angelique, Sean (Freeman), Meghan, Liam, Matthew, Isabella, Serena, Sierra and Noah; great-daughter-in-law Sarah; and great-grandchildren Emma and Liam, plus many wonderful extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, King and Marion Baxter; sister Shirley and brother Charles. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, power-walker, skier, singer, swimmer, lover of bargains, opera enthusiast and overall good guy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bill's name to: https://www.misericordia.com or your local food bank.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 6, 2020
My grandpa always was a great and funny guy, And I will always hold him in my heart. Sending lots of love to everyone. ❤
Serena Baxter Farnsworth
Grandchild
August 5, 2020
Dear Annie, Curtis, and family, our deepest condolences are with you on the passing of your dear father. You have written a beautiful tribute to him, he will be remembered well by all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Love and prayers from the O’Shea’s.
Natalie Nugent O&#8217;Shea
Friend
August 3, 2020
William K Baxter
Son
August 3, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Bill and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
