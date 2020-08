William "Berry" Renshaw, 85, resided at The Villages in Florida for the last 16 years before passing away on July 17th. He was formerly a longtime resident of Barrington Hills, IL. Berry was a mason contractor in Illinois and a veteran from the Army. He was the father of William (Rennie), John Henry and Barrett James Renshaw. Grandfather of Taylor Mae, Kennedy, Will, and Addison. Sign Guestbook at Chicago Tribune.com/obituaries