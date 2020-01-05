|
William Brooks Keenan, Jr., 81, of Oak Brook, IL; son of William Brooks and Genevieve Sullivan Keenan. Beloved husband of Nancy Higgins Keenan for 59 years; loving father of Betsy (Brian) Moran, William Brooks III (Denise) Keenan, Trish (Patrick) Kinsella, Dan (Tracey) Keenan, Tom (Danielle) Keenan, and Nora (Robert) Tonn; dear grandfather of Kate (Christian) Arquilla, and Jack, Christopher and Nora Moran, and William IV and Hannah Keenan, and Genevieve, Patrick Cass and Colette Kinsella, and Christopher, Lauren, Jane and Ben Keenan, and Patrick, Caroline and Sean Keenan, and Hunter, Griffin, Scarlett and the late Brooks Tonn; great-grandfather of Hannifin and Elizabeth Arquilla; brother of John Keenan. Proud graduate of Fenwick High School '56 and Xavier University '60. Bill was President of Keenan Transit Co. for 59 years, a company founded by his father in 1946. Past President of Butterfield Country Club. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Family and friends to meet Thursday, January 9th for an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brooks Strong Foundation, brooksstrong.org, are appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020