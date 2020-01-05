Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Keenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brooks Keenan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Brooks Keenan Jr. Obituary
William Brooks Keenan, Jr., 81, of Oak Brook, IL; son of William Brooks and Genevieve Sullivan Keenan. Beloved husband of Nancy Higgins Keenan for 59 years; loving father of Betsy (Brian) Moran, William Brooks III (Denise) Keenan, Trish (Patrick) Kinsella, Dan (Tracey) Keenan, Tom (Danielle) Keenan, and Nora (Robert) Tonn; dear grandfather of Kate (Christian) Arquilla, and Jack, Christopher and Nora Moran, and William IV and Hannah Keenan, and Genevieve, Patrick Cass and Colette Kinsella, and Christopher, Lauren, Jane and Ben Keenan, and Patrick, Caroline and Sean Keenan, and Hunter, Griffin, Scarlett and the late Brooks Tonn; great-grandfather of Hannifin and Elizabeth Arquilla; brother of John Keenan. Proud graduate of Fenwick High School '56 and Xavier University '60. Bill was President of Keenan Transit Co. for 59 years, a company founded by his father in 1946. Past President of Butterfield Country Club. Visitation Wednesday, January 8th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Family and friends to meet Thursday, January 9th for an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brooks Strong Foundation, brooksstrong.org, are appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -