Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
William Brose Obituary
William "Bill" Brose, 92, of Bartlett and formerly of Addison; devoted husband of the late Celina; father of Bill (Dorolyn), Janet (Ted) Brahm, Belinda Mahon, Brian and the late Carey; grandfather of Kimberly, Carey Jr (Lauren) Brose, Diana (Erik) Miller, Mike Brahm, Katherine Brose and Michael Brose; great grandfather of Ben, Logan and Nathan; brother of the late Marilyn, Trudy and Irene. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Service Thursday 10:00 am. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020
