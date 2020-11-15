William Bruce Nelson was born July 13, 1950, in Minneapolis. Bill passed away on November 8, 2020, while doing something he loved; he was out for a bike ride on the Green Bay Trail when his heart – which poured out limitless love for seventy years – stopped working.



Bill Nelson went by many names, among them Willie B., Smurf, Papa, Nelly, Sven, and Coach, just to name a few. He filled many roles, including mentor, role model, confidante, caretaker, provider, supporter, teacher, colleague, neighbor, uncle, brother, son. And Friend. Grandpa. Dad. Husband.



If you were lucky enough to know Bill, regardless the name by which you called him, or the role that he played in your life, you know that Bill was, simply, the best. He embodied kindness, decency, integrity, character, loyalty, honesty, and humility. He was fun and fun-loving and funny, too. His inviting smile warmed you up. His infectious laugh made you laugh along with him. He exuded a gentleness and genuine curiosity such that people who only met him a few times feel like they had known him forever.



All who met Bill were the better for it. That was no truer than for his friends, and, of course, his beloved family – especially his wife Sherry and three sons, Tim, Jeff and Mike.



Willie B. and Sher, as they called one another, have been together ever since going on a hayride back when they were teenagers. Their love took them from Washburn High School to Northwestern University and, ultimately, to the home they made for their family in Wilmette. Bill was Sherry's rock, and she was his. True to their vows, they have been there for one another in good times and bad, in sickness and in health. Their fifty-five-year love story is one of selflessness, patience, compassion, and generosity.



Bill had no equal when it came to being a father. He is a hero to his sons. And their best friend. Bill taught his sons how to be men. He showed them how to live, to love, to laugh. He also taught them that it is okay to cry. He taught his sons the value of hard work and that, if you're going to do something, you should do it as well as you can, with maximum effort. From coaching their little league teams to coaching them through the ups and downs life brings, Bill was always there for Tim, Jeff, and Mike. Literally and metaphorically, he was always willing to "have a catch."



Bill adored his three daughters-in-law as if they were his children, and they did so in return. He cherished his nine grandkids. And they all loved their Papa. So much.



Bill's friends were his family, too. From skiing trips to fishing outings, and morning coffees to afternoons on the golf course, Bill treasured moments with his buddies.



Bill was a darn good numbers guy, too. After graduating from Northwestern and receiving his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Bill worked for decades as a financial executive, including at the Tribune Company and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. His colleagues loved him; they were his friends first, and his co-workers a distant second.



Bill loved the Cubs and Northwestern football. He enjoyed a cold lite beer or a near-the-brim pour of red wine. He recognized nature's beauty and was happiest when outdoors. He rolled the windows down and turned the radio up. He loved to ski, fish, and golf. But most of all, Bill loved being around his friends and his family. He was so dearly loved, and he is already so incredibly missed.



Bill's spirit lives on in his wife, Sherry; his sons and their wives, Tim and Blair, Jeff and Betsy, and Mike and Claire; his beloved grandchildren, of whom he was so, so proud – Grace (11), Eleanor (8), Emma (8), Henry (5), Maddie (4), Violet (3), Theo (1), August (1), and Leighton (2 months); his sister Nancy and her husband Burt, and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends literally around the world.



The family will plan an in-person celebration of Bill's life for some time in the future when it is safer to travel so that we can all properly honor this great man together.





