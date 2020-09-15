William Charles Barnhart, 81, of Burr Ridge, IL went home to be with his Lord on September 12, 2020 after a ten-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He grew up in Downers Grove, IL and graduated from Downers North High School and The University of Iowa. At Iowa he met Nan, his wife of 61 years. Bill & Nan lived in Clarendon Hills, IL for 50 years before moving to Burr Ridge. Bill is survived by daughters Beth (late Rick) Gray and Debbie (Dave) Shook. Bill had the great joy of watching his four grandsons Ethan (Sarah) Weber, Griffin Weber, Michael Gray and Daniel Gray grow into wonderful men. Bill is also survived by his brother Ray (Diane) Barnhart. He was preceded in death by his sister June Pizzi. He was a long time member of Christ Church of Oak Brook and Ruth Lake Country Club. A memorial service (following CDC restrictions) will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to Moody Bible Institute (Memo - William Barnhart Memorial), 820 North LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60610.