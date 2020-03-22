Home

William Elich
William C. Elich


1946 - 2020
William C. Elich Obituary
William C. Elich, born June 12, 1946, at rest March 14, 2020, age 73; beloved husband of Donna; loving father of Tyler (Jaysen), Cory (Kaitlyn), and step-father of Valerie Burquin; dearest grandfather of Anneliese; cherished brother of Betsy (Bill) Vandercook; fond uncle of Lisa, Nicole, Hannah, and Noah. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.elmsfh.com to read Bill's biography. Bill absolutely loved the National Parks System his whole life, and should you like to make a donation in his memory, please go to www.donate.nationalparks.org. The Elich Family would like to thank the Oncology Dept. of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Rainbow Hospice, and The Elms Funeral Home in Elmwood Park for their care and support.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
