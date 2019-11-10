|
William C. Grosch passed away October 30, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, from 4 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10:30 until time of service at Woodridge United Methodist Church, 2700 West 75th St., Woodridge, IL. Interment private. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019