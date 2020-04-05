|
William C. Langer "Bill", age 78 of Berwyn, passed away April 1st, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Phyllis (Zarazan) for 56 years. Loving father of Michael, Laurie and Brian; cherished grandfather of Lance, Erin, Kyle, Kelly and Luke; dear brother of Gary (Carolyn Norris). Son of the late Charles and Frances (Kozubik) and son in-law of the late Stanley and Antonette (Zarazan). A memorial service and a celebration of William's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Linhart Funeral Home. Info at 708-749-2255 or www.linhartfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020