William C. "Bill" Pollack, age 66, of Chicago, retired Yard Leader for the Chicago Transit Authority and most recently a bartender at Mariano's in Skokie; beloved husband for 40 years of Sheila "Joy" Pollack, nee Harris; devoted son of the late Reuben and the late Regina Pollack; loving brother of Martin (late Dale) Pollack, Lawrence (Nancy) Pollack, and Fred Pollack and the late Joyce (Marc) Schmitz; dear brother-in-law of Renee (Joseph) Pontrille, Morey (Jackie) Harris, and Ira Harris; treasured uncle and friend to many. Services are private. Contributions may be made to any non-kill animal shelter. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
(847) 478-1600.