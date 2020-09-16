1/2
William C. Pollack
William C. "Bill" Pollack, age 66, of Chicago, retired Yard Leader for the Chicago Transit Authority and most recently a bartender at Mariano's in Skokie; beloved husband for 40 years of Sheila "Joy" Pollack, nee Harris; devoted son of the late Reuben and the late Regina Pollack; loving brother of Martin (late Dale) Pollack, Lawrence (Nancy) Pollack, and Fred Pollack and the late Joyce (Marc) Schmitz; dear brother-in-law of Renee (Joseph) Pontrille, Morey (Jackie) Harris, and Ira Harris; treasured uncle and friend to many. Services are private. Contributions may be made to any non-kill animal shelter. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
