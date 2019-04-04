|
|
William C. Vonder Heide. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Dear father of Susan, Jack (Patty), Paul and the late Michael. Loving grandfather of Wayne (Julie), Lauren (Greg) Hanley, Sally (Matt) Belter and Brendan (Samantha) and great grandfather of Ellie, Vivian, Griffin and Harrison. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Friday 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to Catholic Charities; 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019