William "Bill" Wittig 86 of Arlington Heights; beloved husband of Joanne Wittig (nee Samuelson); loving brother of Susan (Late William) McCabe; dear uncle of Christine McCabe and Terrence McCabe. Memorial Visitation Mon., June 24, 2019 from 9am until time of Memorial Mass at 10am at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Notre Dame Academy 610 Maryhill Drive, Green Bay, WI 54303 or to The Geneva Fund 8707 Skokie Blvd, Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019