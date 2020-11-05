William Thomas Carey of Northfield, Illinois, passed away at age 90 on October 7, 2020. Bill, born in 1929 to William and Grace (nee McFadden) Carey on Chicago's South Side, was a loving husband of 66 years to Helen (nee Kuhn), proud father to William (Linn), Joseph (Renata), Elizabeth (Daniel) Colston, and devoted grandfather to Daniel (Allie) Colston, William Carey, David Colston, Joseph Carey, and Nicholas Carey. Bill was also the beloved brother of Joan (Jack) McGinty and Patricia Carey (preceded in death) and fond uncle of John (Karen) McGinty, Michael (Chris) McGinty, William (Joni) McGinty, and Patrick (Dianne) McGinty.
Bill was a man of powerful words who won the National Extemporaneous Debate Championship while at the University of Notre Dame from which he graduated Magna cum Laude in 1951. There, he was a recipient of the prestigious Dome Award and a member of the Blue Circle. He enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the cruiser USS Columbus CA 74 from 1951 to 1955 as a Lieutenant in the Korean War. Bill married his college sweetheart, Helen, in 1954 and settled in Chicago where he worked for the University of Notre Dame Foundation with Father John Cavanaugh, then President of Notre Dame. While studying law at DePaul University from which he received his Juris Doctor in 1960, he joined the family baking business, Delicious Cookie Company, which he expanded nationally. Subsequently, Bill and Helen invested in real estate.
Bill was a true renaissance man – a child actor in the "Golden Age of Radio" on stations WCFL in Chicago and KDKA in Pittsburgh. He was regularly "on the air" from 1936 to 1947 in many programs, including Tom Mix and Youth Looks at the News, throughout grade and high school while also performing with The Pittsburgh Theater Caravan. He was passionate about Notre Dame football, his beloved White Sox, and his ever-elusive golf "short game." Bill loved to tell stories, read voluminously, had a photographic memory, loved all types of music and wrote a musical which was performed with a full cast at ND.
A larger-than-life personality who lit up every room he entered, Bill was the compleat gentleman with an abundance of Old World charm who exuded elegance, kindness and class. He fostered higher education, supporting various colleges and universities. Bill will be lovingly remembered for his intelligence, wonderful tales, quotes and quick Irish wit. Bill could speak to anyone brilliantly and knowledgeably about an encyclopedic range of topics from politics to movie stars and Broadway to batting averages.
A private Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to Guardian Hospice (guardianhospice.org
) or American Forests (americanforests.org
).
Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.