1/1
William Carey
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Carey of Northfield, Illinois, passed away at age 90 on October 7, 2020. Bill, born in 1929 to William and Grace (nee McFadden) Carey on Chicago's South Side, was a loving husband of 66 years to Helen (nee Kuhn), proud father to William (Linn), Joseph (Renata), Elizabeth (Daniel) Colston, and devoted grandfather to Daniel (Allie) Colston, William Carey, David Colston, Joseph Carey, and Nicholas Carey. Bill was also the beloved brother of Joan (Jack) McGinty and Patricia Carey (preceded in death) and fond uncle of John (Karen) McGinty, Michael (Chris) McGinty, William (Joni) McGinty, and Patrick (Dianne) McGinty.

Bill was a man of powerful words who won the National Extemporaneous Debate Championship while at the University of Notre Dame from which he graduated Magna cum Laude in 1951. There, he was a recipient of the prestigious Dome Award and a member of the Blue Circle. He enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the cruiser USS Columbus CA 74 from 1951 to 1955 as a Lieutenant in the Korean War. Bill married his college sweetheart, Helen, in 1954 and settled in Chicago where he worked for the University of Notre Dame Foundation with Father John Cavanaugh, then President of Notre Dame. While studying law at DePaul University from which he received his Juris Doctor in 1960, he joined the family baking business, Delicious Cookie Company, which he expanded nationally. Subsequently, Bill and Helen invested in real estate.

Bill was a true renaissance man – a child actor in the "Golden Age of Radio" on stations WCFL in Chicago and KDKA in Pittsburgh. He was regularly "on the air" from 1936 to 1947 in many programs, including Tom Mix and Youth Looks at the News, throughout grade and high school while also performing with The Pittsburgh Theater Caravan. He was passionate about Notre Dame football, his beloved White Sox, and his ever-elusive golf "short game." Bill loved to tell stories, read voluminously, had a photographic memory, loved all types of music and wrote a musical which was performed with a full cast at ND.

A larger-than-life personality who lit up every room he entered, Bill was the compleat gentleman with an abundance of Old World charm who exuded elegance, kindness and class. He fostered higher education, supporting various colleges and universities. Bill will be lovingly remembered for his intelligence, wonderful tales, quotes and quick Irish wit. Bill could speak to anyone brilliantly and knowledgeably about an encyclopedic range of topics from politics to movie stars and Broadway to batting averages.

A private Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to Guardian Hospice (guardianhospice.org) or American Forests (americanforests.org).

Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved