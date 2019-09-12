Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carl Sahr


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Carl Sahr Obituary
William Carl Sahr; Of Oak Lawn, was born March 20, 1942 to the late Carl and late Christine Sahr. William passed away September 5, 2019;William was the Beloved Husband of Marian Susan, nee Ceh; The Loving Father of Angela (Matthew) Barrett and Elizabeth (Jeremy) Bowden; Devoted and Proud Papa of Zachary and Nicholas Barrett, and Chloe and Cooper Bowden; Brother of John (Marjorie) Sahr, and Brother-In-Law of Joseph and the late Loretta Lang; Proud Air Force Veteran, Illinois Master Gardener, and Knights of Columbus Council 14553;Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Advocate Christ Hope Children's Hospital, Oak Lawn, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now