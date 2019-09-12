|
William Carl Sahr; Of Oak Lawn, was born March 20, 1942 to the late Carl and late Christine Sahr. William passed away September 5, 2019;William was the Beloved Husband of Marian Susan, nee Ceh; The Loving Father of Angela (Matthew) Barrett and Elizabeth (Jeremy) Bowden; Devoted and Proud Papa of Zachary and Nicholas Barrett, and Chloe and Cooper Bowden; Brother of John (Marjorie) Sahr, and Brother-In-Law of Joseph and the late Loretta Lang; Proud Air Force Veteran, Illinois Master Gardener, and Knights of Columbus Council 14553;Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Advocate Christ Hope Children's Hospital, Oak Lawn, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019