Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
William Pappas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles "Bill" Pappas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Charles "Bill" Pappas Obituary
William Charles Pappas "Bill" of Mt. Prospect, IL passed away April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Sonia Pappas for 35 years. Loving father of Phil and Eddie Pappas. Dear son of the late Alexander and Dorothy Pappas. Fond brother of Leslie Pappas. Uncle of Christopher and cousin of Debbie, Tommy, Heidi, Amy, and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, donations to - stjude.org. Memorial gathering will be Friday, April 5th from 5:00 p.m. until time of Service at 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now