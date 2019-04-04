|
William Charles Pappas "Bill" of Mt. Prospect, IL passed away April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Sonia Pappas for 35 years. Loving father of Phil and Eddie Pappas. Dear son of the late Alexander and Dorothy Pappas. Fond brother of Leslie Pappas. Uncle of Christopher and cousin of Debbie, Tommy, Heidi, Amy, and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, donations to - stjude.org. Memorial gathering will be Friday, April 5th from 5:00 p.m. until time of Service at 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019