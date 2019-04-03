|
William ( Bill ) Chrysokos Suddenly, of Scottsdale Az. Formerly of Addison Ill. Beloved husband of the late Joetta and late Yvonne. Brother of the late James ( Betty ).Loving father of James ( Lisa ) William Valerie (Liz) Susan Janis and Anthony (Donna). Extended family Damico Michael (Vickey) David (Kelli) and Tony. Cherished grandfather of 9, Great-grandfather of 13. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.Past President of the Addison Recreation Club. Served on the Addison Park District 1969 - 1983 as treasurer, commissioner, and president. Youth programs was his passion. Services have been held. Donations in honor of William to: Addison Park District 120 E. Oak St. Addison, Illinois 60101 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019