11/5/2001 to 11/2/2018Son of Trisha Valentine and William Steber Jr. & step son of Michelle Steber; Brother of Emma and Cassidy & step-brother of Colby; Grandson of William & Kathleen Steber Sr., Roger & Barbara Hathaway and William & Ellen Woodcock; Nephew of Elizabeth (Kirke) Ryder, Margaret Steber, Kathleen (Leonard) Edgin, Michael (Michelle) Hathaway, and CinDee Hathaway Thompson; Loved by many cousins, family and friends; A Memorial will be held at the Morton Arboretum in the Sycamore Room on May 11th from 2 to 6 pm, Commemoration at 5 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Will Steber Memorial Fund at the Ronald McDonald House of Michiana.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019