Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
William Covitz, 93 years young; beloved husband of 68 years to Dori nee Prizant; loving father of Elaine Lazarus; adoring grandpa of Jennifer (Jorge) Mojica and Jason (Emma) Lazarus; proud great-grandpa of Miles, Madix, Caleb, Cole, Ruby and Chase; dear brother of Molly Nieman and Betty (Jerome) Arkin; loving uncle of Mark, Terry, Scott, Steve, Jordana and the late Debbie. Love and special gratitude goes to our extended family, Lynn Orman Weiss and Steven Hausheer. Chapel service Wednesday, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, www.ushmm.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
