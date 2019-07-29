Home

Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Beloved husband of Madelon Lorden (nee Hasbrook). Loving father of Bill (Jill), Pat, Linda (Terry) Mull, Dan (Peg), John (Kat), and Jim (Glenn). Proud grandfather of Andrew (Whitney), Brad (Emily), Michael (Keemya), Aaron (Jess), Justin, Christopher (Katie), Bryan (JoAnna), Jeff, Jessica (Adam), David and Samantha. Cherished great-grandfather of Della, Charlotte, Cooper, Jack, Ryan, Joshua, Vivian, Clara, Henry, Will, Benjamin, Luke and Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midwest Affiliate 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674-0001. Visitation Wednesday, July 31st at St. Francis of Assisi Church from 11:30 a.m. until time of mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019
