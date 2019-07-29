|
Beloved husband of Madelon Lorden (nee Hasbrook). Loving father of Bill (Jill), Pat, Linda (Terry) Mull, Dan (Peg), John (Kat), and Jim (Glenn). Proud grandfather of Andrew (Whitney), Brad (Emily), Michael (Keemya), Aaron (Jess), Justin, Christopher (Katie), Bryan (JoAnna), Jeff, Jessica (Adam), David and Samantha. Cherished great-grandfather of Della, Charlotte, Cooper, Jack, Ryan, Joshua, Vivian, Clara, Henry, Will, Benjamin, Luke and Taylor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midwest Affiliate 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674-0001. Visitation Wednesday, July 31st at St. Francis of Assisi Church from 11:30 a.m. until time of mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Private.
