Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:15 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
William Coyle Obituary
William "Bill" Coyle of Addison. Beloved husband of Rose nee Riordan. Loving father of Kevin (Shannon) Coyle, Laurie Coyle and Lynn Coyle and Mary (John) Lambrianakos. Cherished grandfather of Oriana, Brenna, Grace, Erin and Kiko. Dear brother of Marie Coyle and the late Jim Coyle. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, Addison. Interment private. Visitation Friday 2:30 PM - 8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). If desired, memorials to the church greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
