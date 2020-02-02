Home

Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
William Cyrille Bohn


1932 - 2020
William Cyrille Bohn Obituary
1932 – 2020

William Cyrille "Bill" Bohn, 87, of Ashland, KY, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Bohn was born April 8, 1932 in Chicago, IL, a son of the late Christian Albert and Laverne Garneau Bohn. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bohn was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn J. Rice Bohn and his second wife, Carolyn Ann Winter Bohn; a brother, Donald (Diana) Bohn; sisters Viola (Victor) DeAdam, Irene (Chuck) White and Loretta Bohn.

Mr. Bohn attended the St. Jude Catholic Church in South Holland, IL and the Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland. He loved to tinker with his cars and any other item needing repair. He served his country honorably with the United States Navy and retired as an Automation Electrician having worked for the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and with NASA at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons William Christian Bohn and wife Michelle of Homewood, IL, John Bohn of Richton Park, IL; daughters Dorothy Ann Pachuta and husband Ronald of Homer Glen, IL, Terese Rachelle Bohn Evenson and husband Clarence of Greenup, KY; grandchildren Jacob Pachuta, Rebecca Pachuta, Ryan Pachuta, Kyle Bohn, Corey Bohn, Kahne Bohn, James Evenson, Anthony Evenson, Dakota Evenson; great-grandchildren Aurora Evenson, Vance Bohn; and a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be conducted at the convenience of the family at a later date. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.

To share a memory of Mr. Bohn or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
