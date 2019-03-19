After a wonderful life, William "Bill" Gainer passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 16th surrounded by his loving wife Gerry (nee Lennon), his children, Bridget (Dennis Kibby), Nora (Ferdia Doherty), Billy, Maureen (Eamon Reilly), Mary (Peter Wentzel) and Sheila (Patrick Griffin) and 17 grandchildren Finn, Lily and Mary Kibby, Bebhinn, Aonghus and Maude Doherty, Ella and Will Gainer, Noreen, Brendan, Jack and Owen Reilly, Rohan, Cormac and Fiona Wentzel, Patrick and Geraldine Griffin. Bill and his 6 brothers and sisters were born and raised in Roseland; Dorothy (the late Hal) Henson, Robert (Christine) Gainer, Patricia (Donald C.P.D. ret.) Wood, and the late Daniel C.P.D. ret. (Patricia), Rosemary and Thomas Gainer USMC. Favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. After serving in the U.S. Army, Bill worked for AT&T for nearly 50 years. He started at the top - of a telephone pole as lineman and never wavered from his commitment to working men and women. Bill's life outside of work was just as fulfilling. He was devoted to Misericordia and as both a Board member and supporter. He served on the Southside Irish Parade Committee since its inception and was an active member of the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago. He also brought his love of Irish heritage to found and chair the Galway/Chicago Sister City and Cork/Cook County Partnership. Visitation will be Thursday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, from 3:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet directly at St. Barnabas Church Friday for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 North Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL. 60660-1017 or 1140 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL. 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary