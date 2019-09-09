Home

Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
William D. Grampp

William D. Grampp Obituary
William D. Grampp, passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 105. Loving father of Wendy Tucker, Heather (David) Clark and Christopher (Nina) Grampp. Dear grandfather of Seth Tockman, Lisa Tockman, Benjamin Clark and Julia (Jamaal) Cox, great grandfather of Jason, Lilyanna, Dante and Nico.

Devoted partner of Annette Giganti.

Retired professor of economics at University of Illinois as well as many other universities.

Funeral services were private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home.

773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019
