William D. Grampp, passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 105. Loving father of Wendy Tucker, Heather (David) Clark and Christopher (Nina) Grampp. Dear grandfather of Seth Tockman, Lisa Tockman, Benjamin Clark and Julia (Jamaal) Cox, great grandfather of Jason, Lilyanna, Dante and Nico.
Devoted partner of Annette Giganti.
Retired professor of economics at University of Illinois as well as many other universities.
Funeral services were private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 9, 2019