It is with great sadness that the family of William D. Winemaster announces his passing, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 93. Known to friends as "Bill," he passed away at his home, in the company of his loving wife of 66 years, Maureen. Bill was an internationally respected businessman, a talented athlete and loyal friend, but most of all, he was a devoted husband, a wonderful, giving father and family man.
A native of Toronto, Canada, Bill was an aspiring hockey player, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings at the age of 18. While playing in their junior system, he was approached with the opportunity to travel to England to play in the British professional hockey leagues. While in England, Bill met Maureen, a figure skater in the Ice Follies, and they married in 1953. While playing hockey, Bill enrolled at the University of London and pursued a Mechanical Engineering degree. In 1955, Bill traveled with his team, the Harringay Racers, to Moscow to play the Soviet Union's Red Army team. Bill's team, mostly comprised of Canadians, was the first team from the West to travel into the Soviet Union to play the Red Army team. This team also played international games against National teams from Czechoslovakia, Sweden and Finland. Bill and his team's achievements abroad were recognized by the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame in March of 2007. They were honored by an exhibition at the Hall in Toronto in recognition of being at the forefront of the game of hockey on the global stage.
After graduating from the University of London in 1957, Bill started his business career at Perkins Engines Ltd. (a leader in diesel engine sales and manufacturing). Bill and Maureen would move to Canada, as Perkins expanded into North America. In Canada, Bill worked with Perkins's JV partner, Chrysler, to establish a North American diesel strategy before moving to Ford Motor Company to manage their Industrial Engine and Turbine Group in the early 1970's. In 1975, Bill rejoined Perkins and in 1979, was promoted to President of North American Operations. Bill would work for Perkins until 1985, when he retired to start his own engine distributor business with his sons Gary and Ken. He was well-recognized and respected for a very successful career in the engine business.
Surviving are his wife Maureen and children, Gary (Cindy), Jayne (Fernand) Schroeder and Ken (Adrienne). Bill will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Sam, Zoe, Zach, Elina, Ella, William, and Liz, and by his brother, Ken (Joan) Winemaster. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marjory Winemaster and Mary Campkin.
Private funeral services held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020