William Dale Todd, Jr., was born May 23, 1928, to William Dale and Mary, née Taylor, Todd. He passed peacefully with his son beside him on September 28, 2020, at Brighton Gardens in St. Charles, IL. A proud American, Bill voluntarily enlisted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned to his hometown of Skokie, IL, met his bride, Sally, and went on to receive his bachelor's degree at Northwestern University. Early in his professional career, Bill was a partner in his family's accounting and tax firm and later worked in sales for D. Hill Nursery. He and his wife, Sally, were very faithful Christians and long-standing members of St. Gregory's Episcopal Church (Deerfield, IL) and St. Ignatius Episcopal Church (Antioch, IL). Bill gave much of his time to the church as an active choir member. An incredibly kind, compassionate, and understanding father and grandfather, it was always family that came first to him – and a day at the lake, fishing, or a round of golf with his son or grandsons, was a common joy to him. He is survived by his only and dear son, William Dale Todd, III; daughter-in-law, Norma; beloved grandsons, William Dale Todd, IV, and Peter Todd; sister, Patricia; brother, James; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (married for 63 years until Sally's passing in 2019), and his parents. Bill will be most missed for the endearing love he gave his wife, his son, his grandsons, his family, and wonderful friends he has been blessed to know over the many decades of his life. Visitation, Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie, IL, 60077. [Please note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time.] Funeral Service and Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org/illinois/donate
), 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
to sign guestbook.