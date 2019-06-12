|
|
William Daniel O'Malley, age 94, former resident of Winnetka, passed away June 7, 2019. He was born February 28, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois the son of William and Pauline O'Malley.William is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis M. (Hall) O'Malley, his children: William D. III (Jan) O'Malley, Brian D. O'Malley, Diane M. (Rich) Krzywonos and Jacqueline D. (Dan) Walsh. His grandchildren: William O'Malley IV, Eric O'Malley, Michael Montgomery, Gretchen Frank, Kellie Walsh, Molly Walsh and Jack Walsh, his great grandchildren: Keegan O'Malley and Brennan O'Malley. He is preceded in death by his daughter Paula (Reid) Montgomery and brother John Daniel O'Malley.William served in WW II in the Army-Air Corps as a member of the 398th Bomb Squadron and was a POW.There will be a visitation for William on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary, beginning at 9:30 AM and concluding with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM followed by a burial ceremony with military honors at Windridge Memorial Park.For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019