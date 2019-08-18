Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
William David Helmold


1965 - 2019
William David Helmold Obituary
William David "Bill" Helmold, age 54, of Plainfield, IL passed away after a year long battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1965 in Chicago, IL. Bill is survived by his loving wife Jean (nee Danaher) Helmold; daughter, Haylie Helmhold; son, Jake Helmhold; brother, Richard (Connie) Helmold; sisters, Donna (Greg) Venditto and Sandy (Kim) Ferguson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marion (nee Blasgen) Helmold. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Additional Visitation Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. processing to a funeral mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment private. Memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
